President Santokhi feliciteert nieuwe Guyanese president Irfaan Ali

SURINAMESE PRESIDENT VISITS GUYANA | The recently elected President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi along with his life and his minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Politics, Albert Ramdin have arrived at the Eugiene F. Corriea airport and will be in Guyana for 24 hrs to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the ninth Executive President of Guyana.”