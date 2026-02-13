ORCA Crew Services opens office in Suriname to support offshore growth

Suriname’s offshore energy sector is entering a new phase, with new discoveries and major developments in the Guyana–Suriname Basin attracting growing international attention. As activity accelerates and first production from projects such as GranMorgu is expected in 2028, the need for structured workforce solutions and strong local compliance frameworks is becoming increasingly important.

Against this backdrop, ORCA Crew Services, a globally recognized crew management company serving the offshore energy industry worldwide, has officially opened a new office in Paramaribo, Suriname. The office, located at Nieuwe Haven Business Center NV, Building Van ‘T Hogerhuysstraat 13–15, entrance Havenlaan West, is fully operational and will deliver comprehensive crew management services tailored to upcoming offshore projects in Suriname. The expansion reflects ORCA Crew Services’ commitment to establishing a local presence in emerging offshore markets while ensuring full compliance with national tax and labor regulations.

A Strategic Step at the Right Time

The decision to establish a permanent presence in Suriname was not made overnight. ORCA Crew Services has been closely monitoring developments in the Guyana–Suriname Basin for several years. The company has already supplied manpower to offshore units operating in neighboring Guyana, gaining firsthand insight into the region’s rapid transformation.

According to Rob Vermeulen, Managing Director of ORCA Crew Services, the recent offshore discoveries in Suriname created the right momentum to move forward with a local office.

“We closely monitor new market developments, including in the Guyana–Suriname Basin. The recent announcements of new oil discoveries offshore Suriname provided the ideal momentum for us to establish a presence,” he explains. “We aim to be among the pioneers supporting the industry’s growth.”

Suriname’s cultural and linguistic connection to the Netherlands also plays a practical role in the expansion. The widespread use of Dutch and a shared business culture allow the new Paramaribo office to integrate smoothly into the company’s existing international structure.

Building a Workforce for a Growing Industry

While Guyana’s offshore sector is already well established, with a steadily growing local workforce, Suriname’s maritime and offshore industry remains at an earlier stage of development. At present, the sector relies on a relatively small pool of maritime professionals.

With first production from major projects such as GranMorgu expected in 2028, workforce demand is anticipated to rise significantly in the coming years. ORCA Crew Services sees this as a crucial moment to begin preparing local professionals for long-term participation in the offshore energy sector.

“We anticipate that, as offshore oil and gas activities accelerate, the local workforce will grow substantially,” says Rob Vermeulen. “At ORCA Crew Services, we are committed to training and preparing Surinamese personnel to become qualified offshore workers, helping build a skilled and sustainable workforce for the region.”

By investing early in talent development, the company aims to contribute to a structured and responsible expansion of Suriname’s offshore industry.

Local Presence, Personal Support and Full Compliance

ORCA Crew Services emphasizes that personal relationships are central to how it works, both with clients and with crew members.

“Maintaining close, direct contact with both clients and employees is essential,” says Rob Vermeulen. “A permanent establishment in Paramaribo allows us to welcome employees for job interviews, conduct thorough debriefings after offshore assignments, and provide ongoing personal support.”

The local office also ensures full compliance with Surinamese tax and labor regulations. By managing in-country payroll directly, ORCA Crew Services provides structured and fully compliant employment solutions for both Surinamese and international crew working on offshore projects in the region.

Developing Surinamese Talent

A central pillar of ORCA Crew Services’ strategy in Suriname is the development of local professionals who can actively participate in the country’s emerging offshore sector.

The company works closely with Suriname’s maritime academies, training centers and educational institutions to identify motivated candidates and guide them toward offshore careers. It also participates in key industry platforms, including the Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit, to connect directly with individuals interested in entering the sector.

“At ORCA Crew Services, we are dedicated to providing those with the right motivation and mindset the opportunity to receive comprehensive, industry-standard training,” says Rob Vermeulen. “Our goal is to equip local Surinamese professionals with the skills and certifications needed to succeed as qualified offshore workers.”

By combining structured training with international best practices, ORCA Crew Services aims to help build a skilled and sustainable workforce that supports Suriname’s long-term energy ambitions.

Combining International Experience with Local Opportunity

While developing Surinamese professionals is a core priority, ORCA Crew Services also brings extensive international experience to the region. The company is well established in the European maritime and offshore sector and has a strong track record supporting leading offshore construction companies.

By integrating the Paramaribo office into its global network, ORCA Crew Services aims to transfer proven best practices, operational standards and compliance expertise to the local market. This approach allows the company to support complex offshore projects while creating meaningful opportunities for Surinamese professionals to grow within an international framework.

“Our priority is to develop skilled Surinamese professionals, both for our onshore team and our offshore workforce,” says Rob Vermeulen. “By drawing on the experience of our international organization, we are confident this will lead to sustainable, long-term success in the region.”

As offshore projects move closer to production, ORCA Crew Services brings structured crew management, full regulatory compliance and long-term investment in local workforce development to support Suriname’s continued growth.