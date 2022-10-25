Clarence Seedorf en Khabib Nurmagomedov in commercial van Etihad Airways

0
Clarence Seedorf en Khabib Nurmagomedov in commercial Etihad Airways

Luchtvaartmaatschappij Etihad Airways heeft deze maand een nieuwe commercial uitgebracht met in de hoofdrollen oud-Oranje-international Clarence Seedorf en MMA-vechter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Etihad Airways, de nationale luchtvaartmaatschappij van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten met als basis Abu Dhabi, heeft dit gedaan om de zes dagelijkse vluchten naar Qatar tijdens het WK Voetbal te promoten

Our special guests @khabib_nurmagomedov and @clarenceseedorf aren’t the only legends excited for the biggest football tournament of the year. Fly to Doha with six daily flights direct from Abu Dhabi” aldus de luchtvaartmaatschappij:

In de commercial speelt naast de in Suriname geboren Seedorf en de in Rusland geboren Nurmagomedov, ook een valk de hoofdrol.

Bekijk de commercial hier:

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR

LAAT EEN REACTIE ACHTER

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Deze site gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactie-gegevens worden verwerkt.