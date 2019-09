Eerste vlucht Trans Guyana Airways naar Nederland via Suriname

Local Airline Trans Guyana Airways has teamed up with international airline KLM to offer a smooth route to Europe. While passengers must still book separately with both airlines, the local airline offers convenient fly times to Suriname that will make a trip to Amsterdam through that route amounting to 12 hours. Trans Guyana boasts that this route is the fastest to Europe for any airline out of Guyana. Trans Guyana will beginning flying to Suriname to connect with KLM twice weekly – Sundays and Mondays – starting September 1.