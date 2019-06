Bejaarde Surinaamse (72) wint opnieuw WK powerliften

View this post on Instagram

Yes yes….our Ina did it again! Repeat!πŸ₯‚πŸ₯‚ World Champion Masters 4!πŸ†πŸ With a different opponent cause the American Miss White of last years Champioship, didn't qualify. So the battle this year was against a Russian power house. It was a tough match this year for Ina, getting too much in her head. However, she overcame her mental battles and shined with the Deadlift. Even breaking her own world record with 133.50kg!πŸ₯‡πŸ† Crossfit Flames XL is extremely proud of our 72 year old star!! Age is nothing but a number!!πŸ”₯πŸ”₯