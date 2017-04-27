S&P verlaagt kredietwaardigheid Suriname

27 april 2017 | |

PARAMARIBO, do 27 apr – De Amerikaanse kredietbeoordelaar Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is negatiever over Suriname. De organisatie heeft de Surinaamse kredietwaardigheid gisteren verlaagd van B+ naar B met een negatieve outlook vanwege ‘een significante krimp’ van de economie in 2016. Dat maakte S&P woensdag 26 april bekend.

De economische tegenwind in het land zorgde er onder meer voor dat de staatsschuld van Suriname opliep, zo legt S&P uit. Ook kampt het land met een waardedaling van de Surinaamse munt en een hoge inflatie.

S&P verwacht dat de economische groei dit jaar nagenoeg op nul komt te liggen. Voor 2018 en 2019 zal er volgens de kredietbeoordelaar wel sprake zijn van groei, maar bescheiden. Het bruto binnenlands product zal in die jaren volgens S&P met 1 procent stijgen.

OVERVIEW van S&P’s aanpassingen:

* We are lowering our long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Suriname to ‘B’ from ‘B+’.

* We are also revising our transfer and convertibility assessment on Suriname to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-‘.

* The downgrade reflects the worsening of our assessment of the country’s economic strength and its debt burden.

* We are assigning our ‘B’ senior unsecured debt rating to Suriname’s US$550 million bond due in 2026.

* The negative outlook reflects our view that there is an at least one-in-three chance of a downgrade over the next 12 months that delays in strengthening revenues or a failure to contain spending could result in a return to persistently high fiscal deficits and further increases in general government debt and interest expense; or that a weaker external liquidity position could put greater pressure on the exchange rate, boost inflation expectations, undermine domestic confidence, and place greater strain on the domestic financial system.