Districtsbegroting Paramaribo Zuid-West ingediend

Districtscommissaris Mike Nerkust van Paramaribo Zuid-West overhandigt donderdag zijn districtsbegroting voor het dienstjaar 2016-2017 aan minister Edgar Dikan van Regionale Ontwikkeling in Suriname. De overhandiging vond plaats tijdens een ceremonie in de Congreshal waarbij de verschillende districtscommissarissen hun budget hebben ingediend. De indiening van de begrotingen volgen nadat de districtsplannen op 31 maart jl. waren goedgekeurd.
- Verdachte Decembermoorden Badrissein Sital overleden
- Suriname’s luchtvaartpionier Rudy Kappel vereeuwigd
- ‘OM Suriname kan strafproces niet zelf stoppen’
- Congres ‘zakendoen met Curaçao’ in Suriname
- Nabestaanden teleurgesteld over schorsing zaak Decembermoorden
- Presentatie TUI Nederland over plannen met Suriname
- Comité geschokt over uitstel proces Decembermoorden
- Krijgsraad Suriname stelt proces decembermoorden uit
- RK-gebedsdienst in Suriname: moord kan niet ongestraft blijven
- Já trabalhou em muitas atualidades tendência e também bel..
- Ze zijn in Suriname gek op standbeelden, weer herdenken e..
- de champagne gaat open!!! rijk geworden over de zielen v..
- Allereerst gecondoleerd met jullie verlies.Misschien heef..
- In de eerdere beslissing van het Hof het OM op te dragen ..
- Let maar op. Er komt wel een veroordeling , technisch ges..
- @hans van der broek en kornuitenIk vind jou een advo..
- Het. Hof heeft het OM destijds verordonneerd deze zaak vo..
- Suriname kan op dit moment geen volwaardige partner zijn..
Poetin
Wat staat in de begroting? Wat is er in opgenomen? Hoe en op basis waarvan is het gemaakt?
En zal de begroting geheel worden vrijgemaakt? Of staat elke ontwikkeling still want me er is geen geld!
Ik hoop dat het niet allleeen blijft bij een begroting indienen en foto’s maken.
Ontwikkel het volk en geef info.
Beantwoord aub mijn vragen.
En vooral. Wat is grealiseerd van de vorige begroting?
Pienarus
Een artikel wat alleen zou volstaan met de kopptekst. Inhoud is niks.
Ray
Oh,het IMF gaat betalen en wij gaan terugbetalen met rente en de indieners die hebben geen zorgen het zijn niet zij die gaan terugbetalen ze moeten slachts begroting indienen. Zzijn zorgen en schuldvrij!
Soso lafu deng paarse zombies.
Begroting zonder inhoud en opbouw, wel paars gekleurd en vol loze paarse beloften. Soso paars ka e go kong, wiens homeni lening baas e srtoto…….nooit a monie no de genoeg gi eng en roversbende. De oerdomme paarse zombies krijgen de kruimels vol mi e go ka megaschulden. Baas tjies a heri volk.
tunggak
Het is meer dan wetenswaardigheid om te weten wat op de begroting staat.
De grondwet had het district bestuur direct verantwoordelijk moeten stellen aan de district representatives die direct door het district gekozen zijn. Dat zou democratie op zijn best zijn
Nu is het een waardeloze ceremonie. Geen power , niks. Verder geen geld om iets te doen.
Pedro
Men dient een begroting in. De inwoners van Paramaribo mogen niet weten wat er in staat, Is dit normaal ? Is dit geheim ?
Hildred Hamer
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Lillie Bourke
What’s up to all, the contents present at this site are actually amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
Indira Blank
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Angelina Jiron
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out more details.
Brodie Froggatt
Hi to all, it’s really a pleasant for me to go to see this web page, it consists of priceless Information.
Franchesca Beit
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
Indira Dellit
This issue is Cellular Apps and these tools are far larger than simply smart phones.
Gabrielle Borrie
If some one wants expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i recommend him/her to pay a quick visit this blog, Keep up the good work.
Hyman Messina
I blog quite often and I genuinely thank you for your content. The article has really peaked my interest. I will take a note of your website and keep checking for new information about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Daniela Batty
I think that what you published was actually very logical. But, what about this? what if you wrote a catchier title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, however what if you added a post title that makes people want more? I mean Districtsbegroting Paramaribo Zuid-West ingediend is a little plain. You could look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to get people to click. You might add a video or a pic or two to get readers interested about what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it might bring your website a little bit more interesting.
Meredith Comeau
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website. He was once totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Leila Churchill
Hello colleagues, how is everything, and what you desire to say on the topic of this post, in my view its genuinely amazing in favor of me.
Claire Dancy
Hi there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
Mohammed Ulmer
What’s up colleagues, its impressive post regarding educationand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
Alvin Hoch
Hi to every one, it’s truly a nice for me to pay a quick visit this web page, it contains priceless Information.
Carla McCallum
It’s going to be finish of mine day, except before end I am reading this fantastic paragraph to improve my know-how.
Lacy Washburn
Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Many thanks!
Rita Olivas
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the most useful websites on the net. I most certainly will recommend this blog!
Verona Truchanas
The game is actually an open-ended RPG emerge a well-noticed galaxy that you could investigate in 3D that is full. Youare seeking a dim truth in the primary storyline, although it may be tempting in these kind of activities to disregard the scripted functions, you’ll certainly need to run-through the primary story here because the NPCs you experience and the circumstances you’ll give them have become convincing.
Sarina Meares
No está mal el artículo, mas bien interesante. Saludos.
João Davi Lucca Jesus
Já trabalhou em muitas atualidades tendência e também beleza como a GLOSS, M de Senhora, Publicação Caras e também hoje em dia faz parte de um time de campeãs blogueiras que integram uma rede de blogs chamada de Caras Blogs.